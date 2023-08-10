Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Weather

Tracking a few chances of showers before we close out this week

Expect plenty of sunshine Thursday, but showers and a few rumbles will be possible Thursday night.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Our day ahead is shaping up to be quite stellar. I'm seeing plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures across the Northland this Thursday afternoon with light winds too! A front approaching the area Thursday night will bring showers. Showers will still be possible throughout the day Friday. Temperatures will be a touch cooler Friday with the chance of showers and more cloud cover for the Northland. Highs Friday peak in the upper 60s to some 70s Friday afternoon. I'm still expecting a chance of showers to linger into our Saturday forecast with yet another wave in the upper atmosphere looking to sweep across the region later on Sunday. This late weekend wave could keep the unsettled weather on tap for us. Expect the chance of showers later Sunday to be a possibility into Monday too.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
