Tracking a few chances of showers before we close out this week

Our day ahead is shaping up to be quite stellar. I'm seeing plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures across the Northland this Thursday afternoon with light winds too! A front approaching the area Thursday night will bring showers. Showers will still be possible throughout the day Friday. Temperatures will be a touch cooler Friday with the chance of showers and more cloud cover for the Northland. Highs Friday peak in the upper 60s to some 70s Friday afternoon. I'm still expecting a chance of showers to linger into our Saturday forecast with yet another wave in the upper atmosphere looking to sweep across the region later on Sunday. This late weekend wave could keep the unsettled weather on tap for us. Expect the chance of showers later Sunday to be a possibility into Monday too.