Tracking a couple clippers before the bitter cold returns

We'll have a few rounds of light snow this week as a couple fast paced systems cruise through the Northland.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
January 24, 2023 12:00 AM
Temperatures will warm into the mid-20s across the area this Tuesday afternoon. Winds will switch from the north to the southeast and look to stay relatively on the lighter side. A weak clipper will slide by the region starting late Tuesday bringing areas of light snow. This system will keep a chance of light snow in the area into Wednesday with a dry Thursday to follow. Temperatures will be a touch warmer Wednesday with highs coming close to 30 degrees. Thursday is shaping up to be mostly sunny with highs in the teens. I'm seeing a second clipper to impact the region on Friday. This next system will bring wind and snow followed by a return of the bitter cold air. Highs this weekend will only top off in the single digits.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
