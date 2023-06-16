Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Tracking a cold front to move across Minnesota this weekend

Our weather in Duluth will stay relatively quiet this weekend, but parts of Minnesota will be dealing with showers and thundershowers both Saturday and Sunday.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Expect plenty of sunshine Friday for the Northland. Highs will be a little warmer than what we had Thursday. Winds won't be quite as strong either. A cold front will move into western Minnesota on Saturday and slowly push eastward throughout the weekend. This will lead to showers to our west. Tracking a cold front to move across Minnesota this weekend and then a chance of some showers in the Northland Sunday. Temperatures will be a touch cooler Sunday with the front near us. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature a breeze near the shorelines. As we head back to work next week I'm seeing warmer temperatures returning to the region. Most days for Duluth will peak in the lower to mid-70s.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Weather death tolls can be difficult to calculate
June 15, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
A touch cooler Thursday with a chance of showers this weekend
June 15, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Jared.JPG
Weather
Summer heat and dry conditions
June 14, 2023 04:17 PM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: St. Louis River Estuary red-hot for walleyes
June 15, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
Folks gather in engine room of ship tour.
Sports
Descendants of William A. Irvin visit Duluth to tour ore boat, participate in Irvin 5K
June 15, 2023 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Manager stands in plant.
Local
USG to invest $38.5M in Cloquet plant
June 15, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
062021.s.dnt.GrandmasLRB14.jpg
Local
Smoke expected to moderate in time for Grandma’s Marathon events
June 15, 2023 08:51 AM
 · 
By  John Myers