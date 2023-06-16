Expect plenty of sunshine Friday for the Northland. Highs will be a little warmer than what we had Thursday. Winds won't be quite as strong either. A cold front will move into western Minnesota on Saturday and slowly push eastward throughout the weekend. This will lead to showers to our west. Tracking a cold front to move across Minnesota this weekend and then a chance of some showers in the Northland Sunday. Temperatures will be a touch cooler Sunday with the front near us. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature a breeze near the shorelines. As we head back to work next week I'm seeing warmer temperatures returning to the region. Most days for Duluth will peak in the lower to mid-70s.