Tracking a chance of thunderstorms over the weekend

Temperatures will stay in the mid and upper 70s around the Northland Thursday. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 with gusts to 15 here and there. Expect a mix of sun and clouds for Thursday. I'm seeing a few isolated showers possible Friday afternoon and evening, but most of the area will stay dry for Friday. Temperatures warm up similarly Friday as to Thursday's forecast. A few areas will warm a bit more over the weekend with highs both Saturday and Sunday forecast to reach the upper 70s to some mid-80s dependent on where you are in the Northland. Watch for scattered showers and thunderstorms later Saturday into part of Saturday night. Model guidance suggests a surge of hot temperatures later next week. This could lead to some parts of our area peaking in the 90s.