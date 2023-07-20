6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, July 20

Tracking a chance of thunderstorms over the weekend

Our weather will be quiet and generally mild Thursday behind a cold front.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Temperatures will stay in the mid and upper 70s around the Northland Thursday. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 with gusts to 15 here and there. Expect a mix of sun and clouds for Thursday. I'm seeing a few isolated showers possible Friday afternoon and evening, but most of the area will stay dry for Friday. Temperatures warm up similarly Friday as to Thursday's forecast. A few areas will warm a bit more over the weekend with highs both Saturday and Sunday forecast to reach the upper 70s to some mid-80s dependent on where you are in the Northland. Watch for scattered showers and thunderstorms later Saturday into part of Saturday night. Model guidance suggests a surge of hot temperatures later next week. This could lead to some parts of our area peaking in the 90s.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
