Tracking a chance of snow Wednesday night and into Thursday

Winds will be lighter Wednesday and out of the west. Highs will warm into the mid to upper teens around the Northland. A cold front approaches overnight bringing a shot at light snow showers. The light snow won't add up to much at all and looks to be out of the area by very early Thursday morning. Winds will pick up behind this cold front and make for a blustery Thursday. Winds will be out of the northwest at 15-20 and gusts to 25 mph tomorrow. I'm still seeing a little breeze linger into Friday and with the combination of cold air sitting over the Northland will make for a very frigid last day of the work week. Temperatures do rebound over the weekend with a south wind helping boost temperatures back into the 20s.