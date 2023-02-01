6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tracking a chance of snow Wednesday night and into Thursday

Temperatures will get a touch warmer today ahead of a cold front set to push through the area overnight.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
February 01, 2023 12:00 AM
Winds will be lighter Wednesday and out of the west. Highs will warm into the mid to upper teens around the Northland. A cold front approaches overnight bringing a shot at light snow showers. The light snow won't add up to much at all and looks to be out of the area by very early Thursday morning. Winds will pick up behind this cold front and make for a blustery Thursday. Winds will be out of the northwest at 15-20 and gusts to 25 mph tomorrow. I'm still seeing a little breeze linger into Friday and with the combination of cold air sitting over the Northland will make for a very frigid last day of the work week. Temperatures do rebound over the weekend with a south wind helping boost temperatures back into the 20s.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
