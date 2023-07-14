Tracking a breezy and cooler weekend

Highs will top off in the upper 70s to lower 80s this Friday afternoon with winds out of the west at 5-15 mph. Later Friday a front will pass by bringing a chance of showers and thundershowers. More than likely these will pass by tonight with a little cooler air filtering in behind this front. Highs Saturday will only make it to the mid-70s for the warmer areas of the Northland with most of the northern tier of Minnesota staying in the upper 60s. Winds will be out of the west and northwest Saturday with gusts up to 20 mph. The breeze sticks around the rest of the weekend with northwest winds again gusting to near 20 mph Sunday. Sunday will also feature another chance of showers to slide across the Northland. The cool and breezy conditions are still forecast to last into Monday as well.