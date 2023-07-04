Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Thunderstorms likely Tuesday

A few may be strong to severe.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

The slow-moving cold front that tried to bring a few showers and thunderstorms into our region Monday and overnight will begin to stall out across central Minnesota later Tuesday. In doing so, scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain likely across the Northland throughout the day and overnight.

Some of the storms Tuesday afternoon and evening may be strong to severe with locally strong winds and some hail being possible. Otherwise, with the presence of scattered precipitation Tuesday, high temperatures in the afternoon will likely be a little bit lower, but still warm nonetheless.

The cold front will then begin to move eastward Tuesday night and into the day Wednesday, but a few pop-up showers and weak thunderstorms will remain possible through Wednesday afternoon. Afterward, an area of high pressure will move into the area and will try to keep things quiet until the weekend, when our next system may try to bring in a few showers and thunderstorms.

Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Thunderstorms are most common in the late afternoon or overnight
July 03, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Showers and thunderstorms likely this week
July 03, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Tim Albertson
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: All about humidity
July 02, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
File: Peter Stauber
Minnesota
White House calls out Stauber over loan forgiveness
July 03, 2023 05:44 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
GavelWeb.jpg
Local
Superior gymnastics coach expected to serve at least 20 years
July 03, 2023 05:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
2136677+Gavel.jpg
Local
Duluth man charged with distributing child porn
July 03, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
PolyMet aerial view
Local
Glencore seeks to buy all remaining PolyMet shares, take it private
July 03, 2023 12:12 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien