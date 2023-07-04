Thunderstorms likely Tuesday

The slow-moving cold front that tried to bring a few showers and thunderstorms into our region Monday and overnight will begin to stall out across central Minnesota later Tuesday. In doing so, scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain likely across the Northland throughout the day and overnight.

Some of the storms Tuesday afternoon and evening may be strong to severe with locally strong winds and some hail being possible. Otherwise, with the presence of scattered precipitation Tuesday, high temperatures in the afternoon will likely be a little bit lower, but still warm nonetheless.

The cold front will then begin to move eastward Tuesday night and into the day Wednesday, but a few pop-up showers and weak thunderstorms will remain possible through Wednesday afternoon. Afterward, an area of high pressure will move into the area and will try to keep things quiet until the weekend, when our next system may try to bring in a few showers and thunderstorms.

