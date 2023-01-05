The snow moves out and quiet weather settles in
Clouds will slowly decrease Thursday as the winter storm that brought all the snow slowly pushes away from the Northland.
With the gradual increase in sunshine Thursday, we'll end up warming into the lower to mid-20s with a little breeze still out of the northwest. Thursday night and the next couple look chilly with overnight lows dropping into the single digits. Highs Friday through Sunday will peak in the lower 20s with more sunshine than clouds expected. Our weather is shaping up to stay quiet the first half of next week. The next chance of snow I'm seeing on the horizon shows up around Thursday next week.
Storm totals so far include 12 inches near Moose Lake and 9 inches near Spirit Mountain.
The environment for freezing drizzle is a moist layer of air underneath a layer of dry air, which can be difficult to identify.
The winter storm will continue Wednesday and into Wednesday night before leaving us with quieter weather the rest of this forecast.
Heavy snowfall rates reduced visibility and slowed down traffic.