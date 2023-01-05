The snow moves out and quiet weather settles in

With the gradual increase in sunshine Thursday, we'll end up warming into the lower to mid-20s with a little breeze still out of the northwest. Thursday night and the next couple look chilly with overnight lows dropping into the single digits. Highs Friday through Sunday will peak in the lower 20s with more sunshine than clouds expected. Our weather is shaping up to stay quiet the first half of next week. The next chance of snow I'm seeing on the horizon shows up around Thursday next week.