The snow moves out and quiet weather settles in

Clouds will slowly decrease Thursday as the winter storm that brought all the snow slowly pushes away from the Northland.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
January 05, 2023 12:00 AM
With the gradual increase in sunshine Thursday, we'll end up warming into the lower to mid-20s with a little breeze still out of the northwest. Thursday night and the next couple look chilly with overnight lows dropping into the single digits. Highs Friday through Sunday will peak in the lower 20s with more sunshine than clouds expected. Our weather is shaping up to stay quiet the first half of next week. The next chance of snow I'm seeing on the horizon shows up around Thursday next week.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
