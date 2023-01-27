The bitter cold arrives this weekend

The clipper system has pushed east of us with the cold slowly moving in over the next 24 hours. Winds will be rather gusty Friday on the back side of this Alberta Clipper. The west and northwest breeze sticks around Friday night with temperatures dropping to single digits below zero to kick off Saturday. Temperatures won't move much Saturday and wind chills will stay subzero throughout the day. We get even colder Saturday night with overnight lows dipping into the mid-teens below zero and wind chills approaching -40 degrees not out of the question. Sunday's high temperature may only hit close to 0 degrees with subzero highs expected Monday to start of the frigid work week.