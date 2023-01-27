STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The bitter cold arrives this weekend

The light snow showers will end earlier in the day Friday with slowly falling temperatures this afternoon.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
January 27, 2023 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The clipper system has pushed east of us with the cold slowly moving in over the next 24 hours. Winds will be rather gusty Friday on the back side of this Alberta Clipper. The west and northwest breeze sticks around Friday night with temperatures dropping to single digits below zero to kick off Saturday. Temperatures won't move much Saturday and wind chills will stay subzero throughout the day. We get even colder Saturday night with overnight lows dipping into the mid-teens below zero and wind chills approaching -40 degrees not out of the question. Sunday's high temperature may only hit close to 0 degrees with subzero highs expected Monday to start of the frigid work week.

Related Topics: WEATHER
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Same old thing; it gets colder then it warms up
Weather is always changing from one side of average to the other.
January 26, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Alberta clipper set to bring big changes to finish out this week
Our weather looks to stay quiet Thursday before snow and wind arrive in the Northland Thursday night and into Friday.
January 26, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Tracking the return of bitter cold temperatures
Expect a couple rounds of light snow this work week before a surge of cold air arrives.
January 25, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Some forms of aeromancy remain popular
Aeromancy refers to the art of telling the future by means of interpreting atmospheric conditions.
January 24, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler