Temps in the 80s return this week

Today will bring highs in the 80s with a slight chance of thunderstorms, but much of the day will bring sunshine. Tomorrow will be slightly cooler, in the upper 70s with a few more rumble chances, but the chance doesn't look to be all that significant. The 80s will be making a return from Tuesday to Thursday of this week, and that will be the warmest we will be getting as the heat starts to break down as we wrap up the month of July. A quick glance at next weekend shows temperatures in the 70s and a chance of a few showers.

