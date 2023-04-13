99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather

Temperatures cool back down

The sunshine and warm weather is replaced with showers.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
Today at 12:00 AM

The sunshine and pleasant temperatures will be leaving us again unfortunately to end this week. Thursday brings rain chances to the area and a high only around 50 degrees. The rain chances continue into the weekend as well as highs in the low 50s. Sunday gets even colder with highs in the low 40s and cloudy and breezy conditions. The start of next week warms up slightly back into the upper 40s by Tuesday.

