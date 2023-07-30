Sunshine to end the weekend

Plentiful sunshine in the forecast to wrap up the weekend and head into a new workweek. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70s for both Sunday and Monday with a light, pleasant wind around 5 to 15 mph out of the northwest. The wind turns around to the south by Tuesday and brings our temperature closer to 80 degrees. It will be a little gusty on Tuesday as well, with those gusts around 20 mph. Warmer yet on Wednesday with temperatures climbing into the lower or mid 80s. This will also bring a chance of a few showers or thunderstorms. Wind will be out of the west on Wednesday with gusts as high as 20 mph. Sunshine to end the workweek with summerlike high temperatures near 80 degrees.