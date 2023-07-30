Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Weather

Sunshine to end the weekend

Tracking a sunny end to July with warmer temperatures into August.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Plentiful sunshine in the forecast to wrap up the weekend and head into a new workweek. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70s for both Sunday and Monday with a light, pleasant wind around 5 to 15 mph out of the northwest. The wind turns around to the south by Tuesday and brings our temperature closer to 80 degrees. It will be a little gusty on Tuesday as well, with those gusts around 20 mph. Warmer yet on Wednesday with temperatures climbing into the lower or mid 80s. This will also bring a chance of a few showers or thunderstorms. Wind will be out of the west on Wednesday with gusts as high as 20 mph. Sunshine to end the workweek with summerlike high temperatures near 80 degrees.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
