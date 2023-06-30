Sunny with 80s ahead

Expect plenty of sunshine with highs coming close to 80 degrees in Duluth and lower 80s over northern Minnesota and Wisconsin Friday. Winds will be only a touch breezy out of the west, but overall our Friday is shaping up to be quite pleasant if the smoke moves out. I'm seeing more of the same cooperating weather over this weekend as well. Sunshine, highs closing in on lower 80s, and lighter breezes will be the theme for the Northland both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures may get even warmer for Monday with some places across northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin hitting the upper 80s by the afternoon. A cold front is forecast to approach the area later on Tuesday bringing our next chance of showers and thunderstorms followed by cooler temperatures as we head back to work next week.