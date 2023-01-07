Sunny Saturday after patchy fog
Our mornings will be a little chilly this weekend, but afternoons look to warm into the lower 20s with plenty of sunshine.
Our weekend weather will be fairly stable. We'll have some patchy fog around the area the first half of Saturday. Winds stay light Saturday with a little breeze out of the southwest Sunday. Our weather will stay dry and quiet as we head back to work. Temperatures on Monday will make it into the mid-20s with similar temperatures Tuesday as well. I am seeing a weak wave in the upper atmosphere to head our direction midweek. This will lead to a slight chance of light snow around Wednesday into Thursday. Nearly all of next week will feature milder overnight lows and daytime highs peaking in the 20s.
Our mornings will start off chilly and warm into the lower 20s under a mostly sunny sky Friday through Sunday.
Clouds will slowly decrease Thursday as the winter storm that brought all the snow slowly pushes away from the Northland.