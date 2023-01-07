Sunny Saturday after patchy fog

Our weekend weather will be fairly stable. We'll have some patchy fog around the area the first half of Saturday. Winds stay light Saturday with a little breeze out of the southwest Sunday. Our weather will stay dry and quiet as we head back to work. Temperatures on Monday will make it into the mid-20s with similar temperatures Tuesday as well. I am seeing a weak wave in the upper atmosphere to head our direction midweek. This will lead to a slight chance of light snow around Wednesday into Thursday. Nearly all of next week will feature milder overnight lows and daytime highs peaking in the 20s.