99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, January 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Sunny Saturday after patchy fog

Our mornings will be a little chilly this weekend, but afternoons look to warm into the lower 20s with plenty of sunshine.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
January 07, 2023 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Our weekend weather will be fairly stable. We'll have some patchy fog around the area the first half of Saturday. Winds stay light Saturday with a little breeze out of the southwest Sunday. Our weather will stay dry and quiet as we head back to work. Temperatures on Monday will make it into the mid-20s with similar temperatures Tuesday as well. I am seeing a weak wave in the upper atmosphere to head our direction midweek. This will lead to a slight chance of light snow around Wednesday into Thursday. Nearly all of next week will feature milder overnight lows and daytime highs peaking in the 20s.

Related Topics: WEATHER
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What to read next
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Sunny, stable weather heading into weekend
Our mornings will start off chilly and warm into the lower 20s under a mostly sunny sky Friday through Sunday.
January 06, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
City of Superior crews can be seen through a wet windshield near Central Park
Weather
Snowfall totals from Tuesday, Wednesday top 14 inches in some areas
Mahtowa had the most accumulation at nearly 15 inches.
January 05, 2023 07:18 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Metal objects are not colder, they just feel that way
Most metals are just very good conductors of heat.
January 05, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
The snow moves out and quiet weather settles in
Clouds will slowly decrease Thursday as the winter storm that brought all the snow slowly pushes away from the Northland.
January 05, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg