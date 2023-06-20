Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sunny and warm weather midweek

Highs will warm into the 80s for most of the Northland the next few days with the shorelines peaking in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Our weather will stay dry and warm through most of this workweek ahead. Highs by the end of the week may continue to peak in the 80s for Duluth and surrounding area. Our next chance of precipitation slides out of the Dakotas on Friday and moves across northern Minnesota heading into Saturday. This wave forecast for the weekend looks to keep the chance of rain and thundershowers for Sunday and into early next week. Temperatures will likely be a little cooler by Sunday this coming weekend due to this area of lower pressure forecast to pass by. In the mean time - we continue this warm and dry June pattern this workweek.

By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
