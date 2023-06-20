Sunny and warm weather midweek

Our weather will stay dry and warm through most of this workweek ahead. Highs by the end of the week may continue to peak in the 80s for Duluth and surrounding area. Our next chance of precipitation slides out of the Dakotas on Friday and moves across northern Minnesota heading into Saturday. This wave forecast for the weekend looks to keep the chance of rain and thundershowers for Sunday and into early next week. Temperatures will likely be a little cooler by Sunday this coming weekend due to this area of lower pressure forecast to pass by. In the mean time - we continue this warm and dry June pattern this workweek.