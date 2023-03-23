99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather

Sunny and quiet finish to this workweek

Expect plenty of sunshine both Thursday and Friday with highs warming into the mid-30s Thursday and some upper 30s Friday.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

It may even seem extra bright out Thursday due to our latest snowfall from Tuesday night. Winds will be on the lighter side out of the northwest Thursday with light winds out of the southwest and then southeast Friday. I'm seeing a dry weekend with a few more clouds passing by the Northland. Highs will range from mid to upper 30s both Saturday and Sunday. Well have a little breeze on Saturday with gusts into the teens out of the northwest with less wind again forecast for Sunday. I'm seeing highs mainly in the 30s next week with a couple chances of snow along the way.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
