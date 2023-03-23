Sunny and quiet finish to this workweek

It may even seem extra bright out Thursday due to our latest snowfall from Tuesday night. Winds will be on the lighter side out of the northwest Thursday with light winds out of the southwest and then southeast Friday. I'm seeing a dry weekend with a few more clouds passing by the Northland. Highs will range from mid to upper 30s both Saturday and Sunday. Well have a little breeze on Saturday with gusts into the teens out of the northwest with less wind again forecast for Sunday. I'm seeing highs mainly in the 30s next week with a couple chances of snow along the way.