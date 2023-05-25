Sunny and breezy is the theme of this forecast

High pressure will be situated over the region to finish out this workweek. This area of higher pressure will stall out leading to sunny, dry, but breezy days ahead. Highs will stay cool along the shores again Thursday, but as winds switch to the south over the next few days we'll see warmer afternoons. Highs look to hit the 70s Friday through Memorial Day. I'm not seeing any days being extremely windy, but a south breeze can be expected most days. Showers and thunderstorms return to the area around Tuesday into Wednesday next week.