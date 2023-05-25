99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Weather

Sunny and breezy is the theme of this forecast

Our weather is shaping up to stay stable heading into the holiday weekend.

Today at 12:00 AM

High pressure will be situated over the region to finish out this workweek. This area of higher pressure will stall out leading to sunny, dry, but breezy days ahead. Highs will stay cool along the shores again Thursday, but as winds switch to the south over the next few days we'll see warmer afternoons. Highs look to hit the 70s Friday through Memorial Day. I'm not seeing any days being extremely windy, but a south breeze can be expected most days. Showers and thunderstorms return to the area around Tuesday into Wednesday next week.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
