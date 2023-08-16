Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Summer-like heat continues with a sunny sky

Temperatures are warming up to near 90 degrees as we inch closer to the weekend.

StormTRACKER Team
Today at 12:00 AM

Here comes the heat! Temperatures Wednesday will reach into the lower 80s. It'll be a bit on the breezy side Wednesday with winds out of the southwest around 10 to 15 mph and gusting near 20 mph. Showers and storms will start to fire off in the evening and overnight hours. A few of these storms may become severe with wind and hail as the primary threats. The sun shines once again on Thursday. Thursday will be about 10 degrees cooler than Wednesday after those thunderstorms. Highs will end up in the lower 70s for Thursday. The 80s return on Friday with another sunny day and a bit of a breeze, this time out of the south with gusts around 25 mph. Get ready for a toasty Saturday. Temperatures will top off just shy of 90 degrees. It will be another breezy day with gusts around 20 mph. Still warm on Sunday with lower 80s and an easterly wind around 10 to 15 mph. Seventies and 80s continue into next week. No signs of fall just yet!

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
