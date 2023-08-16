Summer-like heat continues with a sunny sky

Here comes the heat! Temperatures Wednesday will reach into the lower 80s. It'll be a bit on the breezy side Wednesday with winds out of the southwest around 10 to 15 mph and gusting near 20 mph. Showers and storms will start to fire off in the evening and overnight hours. A few of these storms may become severe with wind and hail as the primary threats. The sun shines once again on Thursday. Thursday will be about 10 degrees cooler than Wednesday after those thunderstorms. Highs will end up in the lower 70s for Thursday. The 80s return on Friday with another sunny day and a bit of a breeze, this time out of the south with gusts around 25 mph. Get ready for a toasty Saturday. Temperatures will top off just shy of 90 degrees. It will be another breezy day with gusts around 20 mph. Still warm on Sunday with lower 80s and an easterly wind around 10 to 15 mph. Seventies and 80s continue into next week. No signs of fall just yet!