Stray shower possible Tuesday

An area of high pressure will move across the Northland this Tuesday afternoon, and while it may be enough to give us mostly clear skies, it may not be enough to prevent a weak shower or thunderstorm from developing. This will be in response to an upper level disturbance which will pass us to the north. Otherwise; expect generally quiet weather for not only this afternoon, but also into the overnight. This same upper level disturbance will be present again for Wednesday, and maybe a bit closer to our region, thus resulting in the possibility of isolated showers, and maybe a weak thunderstorm, being possible for Wednesday afternoon. Another cold front will move towards us by the end of the workweek, once again introducing the possibility of isolated showers and thunderstorms. In the meantime, expect below average temperatures for the middle of the workweek.