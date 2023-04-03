Storm hits Tuesday with messy mix of high winds, freezing rain, heavy snow

DULUTH — Yet another winter storm was set to hit the Northland on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing a messy mix of freezing rain, sleet, gale-force winds and heavy snow.

Exactly what kind of precipitation you get, and when, still remains uncertain depending on the track of the storm. But the heaviest snow — up to a foot — is expected in north-central Minnesota with less snow and more potential for freezing rain and ice buildup from the Twin Ports south.

The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a winter storm warning for most of northern Minnesota, including Duluth, the Iron Range and the North Shore, from 9 a.m. Tuesday until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

A blizzard warning has been issued for Koochiching County, where 7-14 inches of new snow will be accompanied by very strong winds and whiteout conditions that may make travel hazardous. Heavy snow also is expected in far-northern St. Louis and northern Itasca counties.

A blizzard warning also is posted for the western tier of Minnesota counties and nearly all of North Dakota.

Winds out of the northeast will gust from 45-60 mph, especially near Lake Superior, where waves could hit 20 feet at the storm’s peak.

“We could even see some 65 mph wind gusts near the lake,” said Bryan Howell, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Duluth.

Contributed / National Weather Service

Howell said the combination of heavy, wet snow, rain freezing on tree limbs and high winds could lead to power outages across parts of the region.

The far-northern tier of Wisconsin counties are under a winter weather advisory where rain, from a half-inch to an inch total, falling on melting snow could cause flooding in low-lying areas. Ice buildup of up to a quarter-inch is possible on elevated surfaces.

Precipitation is expected to start in the Twin Ports by late morning Tuesday as mostly snow, then change over to sleet and rain that freezes when it hits the ground starting Tuesday evening before returning to snow Wednesday. There may even be some thunderstorms mixed in.

The Weather Service says there could be a rapid changeover at times from rain at lower elevations near Lake Superior and heavy snow a few miles inland.

Snow could linger into Thursday for some areas before the storm moves out of the region.

Duluth has officially received 129 inches of snow so far this season, already the fifth-snowiest season on record and just 6.5 inches away from topping the record 135.4 inches set in the winter of 1995-96.