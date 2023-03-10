Snowy forecast continues

Temperatures will peak in the mid- to upper 20s Friday with an east breeze still sticking around. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Friday night stays breezy with lows dropping into the teens to kick off our Saturday.

Snow will move out of North Dakota on Saturday and slide into the Northland along a warm front. Saturday will be gusty with the snow developing throughout the day. We could pick up a few inches already by the evening, with more snow expected Saturday night and even into Sunday.

It appears that most of the snow with this next system will fall overnight Saturday with a blustery Sunday to follow. I'm seeing a chance of light snow to linger on the back side of this weekend system for Sunday. Winds to finish out the weekend could blow around some of the snow, as gusts could reach as high as 30 mph.