Snowy forecast continues

Light snow will linger through the first half of the day for parts of the Northland, with another round of snow moving in this weekend.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
March 10, 2023 06:39 AM

Temperatures will peak in the mid- to upper 20s Friday with an east breeze still sticking around. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Friday night stays breezy with lows dropping into the teens to kick off our Saturday.

Snow will move out of North Dakota on Saturday and slide into the Northland along a warm front. Saturday will be gusty with the snow developing throughout the day. We could pick up a few inches already by the evening, with more snow expected Saturday night and even into Sunday.

It appears that most of the snow with this next system will fall overnight Saturday with a blustery Sunday to follow. I'm seeing a chance of light snow to linger on the back side of this weekend system for Sunday. Winds to finish out the weekend could blow around some of the snow, as gusts could reach as high as 30 mph.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
