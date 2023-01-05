Snowfall totals from Tuesday, Wednesday top 14 inches in some areas
Mahtowa had the most accumulation at nearly 15 inches.
14.9 inches - Mahtowa (3 miles northwest)
14.5 inches - Wrenshall
14 inches - Barnum
12 inches - Moose Lake
11 inches - Hawthorne
10.3 inches - Herbster
10 inches- Minong
9 inches - West Duluth, Mason
8.5 inches - Kenwood, Park Point, Esko
7.8 inches - Cloquet
7 inches - Palisade
6 inches - Two Harbors, Superior (east)
5.2 inches - National Weather Service office
Source: National Weather Service
Clouds will slowly decrease Thursday as the winter storm that brought all the snow slowly pushes away from the Northland.
Storm totals so far include 12 inches near Moose Lake and 9 inches near Spirit Mountain.
The environment for freezing drizzle is a moist layer of air underneath a layer of dry air, which can be difficult to identify.