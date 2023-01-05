99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Snowfall totals from Tuesday, Wednesday top 14 inches in some areas

Mahtowa had the most accumulation at nearly 15 inches.

City of Superior crews can be seen through a wet windshield near Central Park
City of Superior crews can be seen through a wet windshield near Central Park in Superior on Wednesday.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
John Myers
By John Myers
January 05, 2023 07:18 AM
14.9 inches - Mahtowa (3 miles northwest)

14.5 inches - Wrenshall

14 inches - Barnum

12 inches - Moose Lake

11 inches - Hawthorne

10.3 inches - Herbster

10 inches- Minong

9 inches - West Duluth, Mason

8.5 inches - Kenwood, Park Point, Esko

7.8 inches - Cloquet

7 inches - Palisade

6 inches - Two Harbors, Superior (east)

5.2 inches - National Weather Service office

Source: National Weather Service

John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
