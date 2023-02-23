99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather

Snow, whiteout conditions continue in Northland

The South Shore has seen more than a foot of snow in the past 24 hours.

Student walks through campus as wind blows snow around.
Strong winds blow snow around the University of Wisconsin-Superior campus Wednesday afternoon. More snow and gusting wind are expected Thursday until midnight in the Northland.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
February 23, 2023 08:52 AM

DULUTH — A late-winter storm continued to pelt the South Shore on Thursday. Snowfall totaled more than a foot in the past 24 hours in Bayfield and Ashland counties, according to the National Weather Service.

New snowfall through midnight Thursday will be greatest along the South Shore, where 6-10 inches of additional snow is likely. A blizzard warning continues for Ashland and Bayfield counties.

From Pine County across much of northern Wisconsin, 3-6 inches of additional snow was expected Thursday, with 2-4 inches from the Brainerd area to the Twin Ports. Carlton County, St. Louis County north of Duluth and Duluth's Lakeside neighborhood along the North Shore to Two Harbors will see 2-3 inches. Areas along the Canadian border may receive little to no snow.

The Twin Ports and South Shore could see wind gusts of up to 45 mph off the lake Thursday. Whiteout conditions are likely at times, especially along the South Shore. Dangerous travel conditions are likely, the National Weather Service advises.

The Maple and South Shore school districts closed Thursday. The School District of Superior held classes virtually. Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College closed and the University of Wisconsin-Superior moved to online/remote learning.

Duluth Public Libraries delayed opening until noon. All Duluth parks and recreation activities were canceled and the Duluth Workforce Center/CareerForce closed.

Northland snowfall totals

Past 24 hours, as of 8:45 a.m. Thursday

  • 16 inches, Cornucopia, Bayfield County
  • 12.5 inches, Ashland
  • 10 inches, Benoit, Bayfield County
  • 8.4 inches, Maple
  • 8 inches, Holyoke
  • 5.9 inches, Solon Springs
  • 4.4 inches, Duluth International Airport
  • 3 inches, Oliver
  • 2 inches, Wright

Source: National Weather Service

