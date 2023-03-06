Snow showers today

An area of low pressure will move through Iowa, bringing snow into our region. Ongoing snow Monday morning will then give way to snow showers during the afternoon, with a few lingering flurries possible by the late afternoon and evening. Breezy conditions will accompany the snow with gusts up to 35 mph possible from the northeast. Mostly cloudy skies will be the theme for Tuesday as high temperatures reach the low to mid-30s. Another system may try to bring additional snow into the area by Wednesday and Thursday.