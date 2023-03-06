99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Snow showers today

Breezy conditions likely

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
March 06, 2023 12:01 AM

An area of low pressure will move through Iowa, bringing snow into our region. Ongoing snow Monday morning will then give way to snow showers during the afternoon, with a few lingering flurries possible by the late afternoon and evening. Breezy conditions will accompany the snow with gusts up to 35 mph possible from the northeast. Mostly cloudy skies will be the theme for Tuesday as high temperatures reach the low to mid-30s. Another system may try to bring additional snow into the area by Wednesday and Thursday.

Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
What To Read Next
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Snow likely for Sunday
March 05, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Tim Albertson
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Snow possible this weekend
March 04, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Tim Albertson
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
A quiet end to the week
March 03, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter