Weather

Snow showers to linger

Additional rain and snow are expected later this week.

StormTRACKER Team
By Tim Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

Scattered snow showers will remain possible Monday morning, especially across the eastern half of the region. Otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies before the clouds begin to diminish in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 40s, dipping into the lower 20s for Monday night. Mostly clear skies will be the theme for Tuesday as high temperatures rise into the mid 40s. However, our next system will begin to arrive by Wednesday, bringing rain and even some snow through the remainder of the workweek.

