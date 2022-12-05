SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Snow showers this week

Temperatures may drop into the single digits

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
December 05, 2022 12:01 AM
A developing cold front will move through our region early, and in doing so it will bring with it the possibility of a few isolated snow showers.

Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with highs in the mid-20s. A trough of low pressure associated with the overall low pressure center will then try to move through the overnight hours, and this could bring a few extra flurries. Nighttime temperatures may drop into the single digits, likely ending up around 0-4 degrees for much of the region.

Another system will arrive Tuesday, likely to bring widespread snow showers with 1-3 inches of accumulation. Behind this system, cooler temperatures will likely move in, but there may be enough cloud cover Tuesday night to keep it around 3-7 degrees. A few isolated snow showers will remain possible as we head into Wednesday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-teens.

Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
