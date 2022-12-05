Snow showers this week

A developing cold front will move through our region early, and in doing so it will bring with it the possibility of a few isolated snow showers.

Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with highs in the mid-20s. A trough of low pressure associated with the overall low pressure center will then try to move through the overnight hours, and this could bring a few extra flurries. Nighttime temperatures may drop into the single digits, likely ending up around 0-4 degrees for much of the region.

Another system will arrive Tuesday, likely to bring widespread snow showers with 1-3 inches of accumulation. Behind this system, cooler temperatures will likely move in, but there may be enough cloud cover Tuesday night to keep it around 3-7 degrees. A few isolated snow showers will remain possible as we head into Wednesday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-teens.