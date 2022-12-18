SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Snow showers remain possible this week

Temperatures to drop to below zero.

StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
December 18, 2022 12:01 AM
The area of low pressure which helped to give us snow over the past few days will begin to weaken as it moves further off to our east and into Quebec by late tonight. In the meantime, partly cloudy skies will be with us throughout the day today, however so too will the winds, with gusts up to 30 mph possible from the northwest. These winds will bring in cooler temperatures, and highs today will likely be only around 12 to 16. Partly cloudy skies will likely remain around the region for tonight, and our lows may go below 0 in some places. A few snow showers will be possible late Monday and Monday night, possibly bringing a dusting of new snowfall accumulation into our region. Temperatures are likely to continue to drop through the workweek, with highs around 4 to 8 on Tuesday, and overnight lows on Tuesday night of around -10. Single-digit highs will remain with us through the remainder of the forecast. Additional chances for snow will also be around for the midweek, though it is still too early to go into much detail about that.

Related Topics: WEATHER
