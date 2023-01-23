Snow showers possible this week

An upper-level disturbance will pass to our north, dragging a trough of low pressure across the region. This will result in the possibility of a few snow showers around the Arrowhead, and possibly some snow flurries around the Duluth area. Expect generally cloudy skies with winds from the west gusting upward of 30 mph.

Mostly cloudy skies will continue into the overnight hours and Tuesday. On Tuesday night, another system may bring some snow showers during the late night hours and Wednesday. This system will push high temperatures into the upper teens Thursday. Additional snow showers are possible Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures will make even more of a drop, with single-digit highs over the weekend and the start of the following workweek.