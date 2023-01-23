STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Weather
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Snow showers possible this week

Single digit temperatures becoming likely

StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
January 23, 2023 12:01 AM
An upper-level disturbance will pass to our north, dragging a trough of low pressure across the region. This will result in the possibility of a few snow showers around the Arrowhead, and possibly some snow flurries around the Duluth area. Expect generally cloudy skies with winds from the west gusting upward of 30 mph.

Mostly cloudy skies will continue into the overnight hours and Tuesday. On Tuesday night, another system may bring some snow showers during the late night hours and Wednesday. This system will push high temperatures into the upper teens Thursday. Additional snow showers are possible Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures will make even more of a drop, with single-digit highs over the weekend and the start of the following workweek.

