Snow showers likely Monday
Mild temperatures likely this week
Snow showers will be likely later Monday as an area of low pressure moves through the region.
In the meantime, expect increasing clouds in the morning to give way to mostly cloudy skies by afternoon. Snow will begin to move in during the afternoon, continue throughout the evening and taper off overnight. A few lingering flurries will be possible very early Tuesday morning. Otherwise expect breezy conditions with south winds gusting upward of 30 mph Monday afternoon, becoming westerly overnight. Mild temperatures will continue Tuesday with highs in the lower 30s and then into the mid to upper 30s by Wednesday. Snow will be possible again Thursday, after which the high temperatures will drop back down into the 20s.
Above average temperatures with a few chances for precip
This explanation will involve a little modern physics.
A south wind overnight will help us start to warm up quicker with highs this afternoon peaking in the lower to mid-20s.
Wind chills will stay at least 30 degrees below zero to even some 40-below temps across the Northland on a very bitterly cold Friday.