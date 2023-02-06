Snow showers likely Monday

Snow showers will be likely later Monday as an area of low pressure moves through the region.

In the meantime, expect increasing clouds in the morning to give way to mostly cloudy skies by afternoon. Snow will begin to move in during the afternoon, continue throughout the evening and taper off overnight. A few lingering flurries will be possible very early Tuesday morning. Otherwise expect breezy conditions with south winds gusting upward of 30 mph Monday afternoon, becoming westerly overnight. Mild temperatures will continue Tuesday with highs in the lower 30s and then into the mid to upper 30s by Wednesday. Snow will be possible again Thursday, after which the high temperatures will drop back down into the 20s.