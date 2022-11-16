SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Snow showers continue Wednesday and Thursday

Light snow will be possible through midweek before the breeze returns with the cold air.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
November 16, 2022 12:00 AM
It isn't looking to snow all day, but we can expect scattered snow showers in the Northland. Snow will stay fairly light, but could accumulate an inch or two Wednesday through Thursday as more light snow will be possible overnight and into Thursday. Winds will increase the later half of this work week with Thursday through Saturday having gusts reach as high as 20 mph. Winds will generally be out of the northwest during that time frame. Temperatures will cool down some as well with highs Friday through the weekend staying in the teens to some lower 20s. Next week we'll have some moderating temperatures with overnight lows in the teens to 20s and daytime highs peaking in the 30s after Monday.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
