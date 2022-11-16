Snow showers continue Wednesday and Thursday

It isn't looking to snow all day, but we can expect scattered snow showers in the Northland. Snow will stay fairly light, but could accumulate an inch or two Wednesday through Thursday as more light snow will be possible overnight and into Thursday. Winds will increase the later half of this work week with Thursday through Saturday having gusts reach as high as 20 mph. Winds will generally be out of the northwest during that time frame. Temperatures will cool down some as well with highs Friday through the weekend staying in the teens to some lower 20s. Next week we'll have some moderating temperatures with overnight lows in the teens to 20s and daytime highs peaking in the 30s after Monday.