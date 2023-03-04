99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather

Snow possible this weekend

Mostly cloudy skies continue

By Tim Albertson
March 04, 2023 12:01 AM

Mostly cloudy skies will be present across the Northland this Saturday afternoon. Otherwise; expect highs in the mid to upper-30s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue into the overnight tonight, however clouds will likely increase yet again during the day on Sunday. A few snow showers will be possible by late in the day Sunday, and then snow will be likely Sunday night and into Monday. High temperatures will likely drop into the mid-30s by Sunday, and then into the 20s by the middle part of this upcoming workweek. Additional snow showers by Wednesday and Thursday.

