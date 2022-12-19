Snow possible Monday and beyond

An upper-level disturbance will make its way into our region Monday, bringing snow showers.

Snow will likely begin to move in during the late afternoon hours, staying into the evening and overnight. While most of the snow should move on by early Tuesday, a few flurries may remain. Afterward, another area of low pressure will develop out of eastern Colorado as another upper-level trough moves out of the Rockies. This will bring more snow Wednesday and Thursday. Otherwise, expect very low temperatures with highs in the single digits beginning Tuesday and continuing through Christmas Day. Overnight lows Tuesday night through Sunday night will likely be below zero.