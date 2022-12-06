SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Snow possible for Tuesday

Single-digit temperatures possible Tuesday night

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
December 06, 2022 12:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

A few snow showers will be possible in our region Tuesday as an area of low pressure moves out of the Dakotas and into our region. The steadier of the snow will likely remain to our north around the Arrowhead region, but a few snow showers will probably still manage to move into our region during the day. Around 1 to 3 inches of snowfall will be possible around the Arrowhead, with around an inch possible for Duluth. Otherwise; expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid- to upper-teens. As we head into the overnight hours, mostly cloudy skies will remain in the region with the possibility for a few snow flurries. The clouds around the region may keep the temperatures from dropping too much, but the air mass will likely be cool enough to bring single digits lows into the area. Additional snow showers will be possible as we head into the day on Wednesday, otherwise; mostly cloudy skies will likely continue until the evening hours when decreasing clouds will give way to mostly clear skies during the overnight.

Related Topics: WEATHER
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
What to read next
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Windy with periods of snow the next couple of days
Northwest winds will pick up Thursday with gusts into the mid-30s creating patchy blowing snow for the Northland.
December 22, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Weather Graphic.PNG
Weather
So long, Arctic air!
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the changing weather pattern at the end of December
December 21, 2022 11:53 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
winter storm
Weather
Winter storm with snow, high winds may linger into Christmas Eve
The Twin Ports is expected to see 2-4 inches and the South Shore snowbelt more than a foot.
December 21, 2022 08:40 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
120419.N.DNT.PLOWS.C05.jpg
Weather
What Duluthians need to know ahead of this week's storm
Follow the rules regarding parking and shoveling to avoid fines.
December 21, 2022 07:49 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports