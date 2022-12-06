Snow possible for Tuesday

A few snow showers will be possible in our region Tuesday as an area of low pressure moves out of the Dakotas and into our region. The steadier of the snow will likely remain to our north around the Arrowhead region, but a few snow showers will probably still manage to move into our region during the day. Around 1 to 3 inches of snowfall will be possible around the Arrowhead, with around an inch possible for Duluth. Otherwise; expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid- to upper-teens. As we head into the overnight hours, mostly cloudy skies will remain in the region with the possibility for a few snow flurries. The clouds around the region may keep the temperatures from dropping too much, but the air mass will likely be cool enough to bring single digits lows into the area. Additional snow showers will be possible as we head into the day on Wednesday, otherwise; mostly cloudy skies will likely continue until the evening hours when decreasing clouds will give way to mostly clear skies during the overnight.