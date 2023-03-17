Snow moving out this weekend, warmer weather next week

We just can’t shake that winter feeling! Snow and blowing snow continue Friday with a stiff wind gusting near 40 mph. Temperatures are turning colder as we head into the weekend with highs in the 20s Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows will drop into the teens. Snow wraps up and moves out during the day Friday. Slowly, the wind will back down over the course of the weekend. We’ll see the sun by Sunday, which will help temperatures warm back up into the 30s. Several days will be in the mid to upper 30s next week, with a shot of rain and snow possible by the middle of the week.