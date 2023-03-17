6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Snow moving out this weekend, warmer weather next week

After this week's snowstorm, we're facing a chilly weekend.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

We just can’t shake that winter feeling! Snow and blowing snow continue Friday with a stiff wind gusting near 40 mph. Temperatures are turning colder as we head into the weekend with highs in the 20s Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows will drop into the teens. Snow wraps up and moves out during the day Friday. Slowly, the wind will back down over the course of the weekend. We’ll see the sun by Sunday, which will help temperatures warm back up into the 30s. Several days will be in the mid to upper 30s next week, with a shot of rain and snow possible by the middle of the week.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
