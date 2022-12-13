SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Snow likely Tuesday night through Wednesday

Snow accumulations and breezy conditions are likely

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
December 13, 2022 12:01 AM
Cloudy skies will continue in our region Tuesday morning and into the afternoon hours. This will be out ahead of some snow which will move its way into our region. In the meantime, expect winds to increase with gusts up to 35 mph from the east. Snow will begin to move into our region as we head into tonight, and this may be preceded by some sleet and/or freezing rain as lows may only reach down to around 30°. The snow will become steady during the overnight hours and will continue into the day on Wednesday, especially during the morning. Afterwards, snow may begin to taper down a little bit, but will still be intermittent throughout Wednesday afternoon. New snowfall accumulations of around 4 to 8 inches will be possible between Tuesday night and Wednesday, however additional snow showers will be present on Wednesday night. All of this snow is courtesy of an area of low pressure which will move out of eastern Colorado early this morning and into South Dakota by Wednesday. The upper level low associated with this low pressure will move over our region on Thursday and Friday, and thus it will likely bring more snow showers into our region, especially on Thursday, which will likely add additional snowfall accumulations.

Related Topics: WEATHER
