SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Snow likely Tuesday

Strong low pressure moves through the western Great Lakes.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
November 29, 2022 12:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

An area of low pressure over southern Manitoba will push a cold front through our region early Tuesday morning and then into northern Wisconsin. This cold front will begin to slow down during the morning as a new area of low pressure develops in Kansas. This area of low pressure will then quickly track northeastward through Wisconsin and then into the northern Great Lakes region. In doing so, a near-steady to steady snow will begin to develop across the Duluth area by the early morning.

This snow will likely be light, but it may end up being near-steady to steady, which may lead to snowfall accumulations of around 1-3 inches across the region. Higher snowfall totals of around 3-6 inches will be possible across north-central Wisconsin.

Behind this area of low pressure, the cold front will continue to move eastward, allowing for highs in the 20s to be likely Wednesday with breezy conditions and a few lingering flurries.

Another area of low pressure may move into our region Friday night and Saturday, possibly bringing additional accumulating snow into our region.

Related Topics: WEATHER
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
What to read next
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Windy with periods of snow the next couple of days
Northwest winds will pick up Thursday with gusts into the mid-30s creating patchy blowing snow for the Northland.
December 22, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Weather Graphic.PNG
Weather
So long, Arctic air!
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the changing weather pattern at the end of December
December 21, 2022 11:53 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
winter storm
Weather
Winter storm with snow, high winds may linger into Christmas Eve
The Twin Ports is expected to see 2-4 inches and the South Shore snowbelt more than a foot.
December 21, 2022 08:40 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
120419.N.DNT.PLOWS.C05.jpg
Weather
What Duluthians need to know ahead of this week's storm
Follow the rules regarding parking and shoveling to avoid fines.
December 21, 2022 07:49 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports