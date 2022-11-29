Snow likely Tuesday

An area of low pressure over southern Manitoba will push a cold front through our region early Tuesday morning and then into northern Wisconsin. This cold front will begin to slow down during the morning as a new area of low pressure develops in Kansas. This area of low pressure will then quickly track northeastward through Wisconsin and then into the northern Great Lakes region. In doing so, a near-steady to steady snow will begin to develop across the Duluth area by the early morning.

This snow will likely be light, but it may end up being near-steady to steady, which may lead to snowfall accumulations of around 1-3 inches across the region. Higher snowfall totals of around 3-6 inches will be possible across north-central Wisconsin.

Behind this area of low pressure, the cold front will continue to move eastward, allowing for highs in the 20s to be likely Wednesday with breezy conditions and a few lingering flurries.

Another area of low pressure may move into our region Friday night and Saturday, possibly bringing additional accumulating snow into our region.