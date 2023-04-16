99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather

Snow likely today

Minor accumulations possible.

StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

A strong area of low pressure will move into southern Wisconsin today, and in doing so it will bring some snow showers into our region. While initially starting off as a wintry mix early this morning, the precipitation will likely transition to sleet and snow during the mid-morning hours and then continue through the remainder of the morning before gradually tapering off into a few flurries overnight. Minor snowfall accumulations will be possible. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with highs in the mid-30s. A few lingering flurries will be possible early Sunday morning, otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to a gradual decrease in cloud cover, giving way to mostly clear skies during the overnight tonight and into Monday.

