Snow likely today

A strong area of low pressure will move into southern Wisconsin today, and in doing so it will bring some snow showers into our region. While initially starting off as a wintry mix early this morning, the precipitation will likely transition to sleet and snow during the mid-morning hours and then continue through the remainder of the morning before gradually tapering off into a few flurries overnight. Minor snowfall accumulations will be possible. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with highs in the mid-30s. A few lingering flurries will be possible early Sunday morning, otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to a gradual decrease in cloud cover, giving way to mostly clear skies during the overnight tonight and into Monday.