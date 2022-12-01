SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather
Snow likely to end the work week

Temperatures may reach below 0° next week

December 01, 2022 12:01 AM
Breezy conditions will continue in our region Thursday, however the winds will be coming out of the southeast. This is in response to our next system which will lift a warm front across the region on Thursday night. This warm front will likely move our temperatures back into the upper-20s this afternoon and keeping our lows only into the 20s during the overnight tonight. Snow will begin to arrive in our region late in the day and into Friday night. This will likely lead to light snowfall accumulations around the region. The snow chances will likely come to an end as we head into the day on Saturday, but temperatures will be noticeably cooler with highs reaching the mid-teens on Saturday. Temperatures may then try to increase a bit for Sunday ahead of yet another system which will bring snow chances into our region to start off next work week. Behind that system, high temperatures will range from around 10° to 15° through most of the work week with overnight lows possibly reaching below 0° on Tuesday night and Wednesday night.

