Snow likely Thursday

An area of low pressure will move out of Missouri this Thursday morning and into Illinois. As it does so, it will begin to bring snow into our region. Snow showers will begin to move into the region early this morning, and will likely continue throughout the day Thursday, especially during the late morning and afternoon hours. The snow will generally be light, but at times it may be moderate. In addition, breezy conditions will be present Thursday with winds likely gusting upwards of 30 mph, and this will lead to some minor blowing and drifting snow. The snow will likely begin to taper away as we head into the late afternoon and evening hours, but a few flurries may still be possible during the overnight hours. Snowfall totals will vary across the area with the highest amounts being in the southeastern portions of our area, and the lowest amounts being in the northwestern areas. Expect quiet conditions over the weekend. Late next week, temperatures are likely to drop back into the single digits for highs.