STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Snow likely Thursday

Snow showers continue through the day

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
January 19, 2023 12:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

An area of low pressure will move out of Missouri this Thursday morning and into Illinois. As it does so, it will begin to bring snow into our region. Snow showers will begin to move into the region early this morning, and will likely continue throughout the day Thursday, especially during the late morning and afternoon hours. The snow will generally be light, but at times it may be moderate. In addition, breezy conditions will be present Thursday with winds likely gusting upwards of 30 mph, and this will lead to some minor blowing and drifting snow. The snow will likely begin to taper away as we head into the late afternoon and evening hours, but a few flurries may still be possible during the overnight hours. Snowfall totals will vary across the area with the highest amounts being in the southeastern portions of our area, and the lowest amounts being in the northwestern areas. Expect quiet conditions over the weekend. Late next week, temperatures are likely to drop back into the single digits for highs.

Related Topics: WEATHER
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
What To Read Next
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Snow likely Thursday
Temperatures drop later next week
January 18, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Tim Albertson
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Snowflakes have a hexagonal fixation
There are many variations of snowflakes, almost always with either six sides or six trunks.
January 17, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Mild temperatures with periods of snow showers Tuesday
The rain and wintry mix will switch to areas of snow throughout the day before this system kicks to our east.
January 17, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Climate Change and the California floods
The relationship of the recent flooding to Climate Change is as complicated as California weather.
January 16, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler