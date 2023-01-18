STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Snow likely Thursday

Temperatures drop later next week

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
January 18, 2023 12:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies Wednesday morning will give way to increasing clouds throughout the day, likely becoming an overcast by late this afternoon. Meanwhile, an area of low pressure will begin to move out eastern Colorado and across the central Plains this afternoon, eventually reaching northern Illinois by Thursday morning. As it does so, snow showers will begin to approach the Duluth area by late Wednesday night and then continue through the day on Thursday. The snow will likely be steady at times and thus snow accumulations will be likely across the region. Breezy conditions both Thursday and Friday may allow for some areas of blowing and drifting snow. As the area of low pressure moves further east into the eastern Great Lakes region on Friday, so still will most of the snow associated with this system. However, lingering snow showers will remain a possibility for very early Friday morning. Mostly cloudy skies will continue in our region otherwise, and even through the weekend. Another system may try to move through on Monday, and behind it, temperatures will likely drop even further with single digit highs being likely by the end of the next work week.

Related Topics: WEATHER
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Snowflakes have a hexagonal fixation
There are many variations of snowflakes, almost always with either six sides or six trunks.
January 17, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Mild temperatures with periods of snow showers Tuesday
The rain and wintry mix will switch to areas of snow throughout the day before this system kicks to our east.
January 17, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Climate Change and the California floods
The relationship of the recent flooding to Climate Change is as complicated as California weather.
January 16, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Rain and snow likely for Monday
Minor accumulations possible
January 16, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Tim Albertson