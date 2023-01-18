Snow likely Thursday

Partly to mostly cloudy skies Wednesday morning will give way to increasing clouds throughout the day, likely becoming an overcast by late this afternoon. Meanwhile, an area of low pressure will begin to move out eastern Colorado and across the central Plains this afternoon, eventually reaching northern Illinois by Thursday morning. As it does so, snow showers will begin to approach the Duluth area by late Wednesday night and then continue through the day on Thursday. The snow will likely be steady at times and thus snow accumulations will be likely across the region. Breezy conditions both Thursday and Friday may allow for some areas of blowing and drifting snow. As the area of low pressure moves further east into the eastern Great Lakes region on Friday, so still will most of the snow associated with this system. However, lingering snow showers will remain a possibility for very early Friday morning. Mostly cloudy skies will continue in our region otherwise, and even through the weekend. Another system may try to move through on Monday, and behind it, temperatures will likely drop even further with single digit highs being likely by the end of the next work week.