Snow likely this week

Clouds will be on the increase this Tuesday morning, giving way to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon ahead of our next round of snow showers. This round of snow showers will be moving into the region by the late afternoon hours and may give way to a light, steady snow for a bit during the evening. However, the bulk of the snow associated with this second round will likely remain just off to our south, thus it will likely not give us as much in the way of snowfall accumulations. Although mostly cloudy skies will remain in the region early Wednesday morning, the snow showers will have moved away from our region, leaving us with a fairly quiet Wednesday - that is until the late afternoon. A third round of snow will be moving into the region by the late afternoon/early evening hours on Wednesday, and this will likely give way to a steady snow during the overnight and into the day on Thursday. New snowfall accumulations will be likely with this third round. In addition to snow, windy conditions will be likely on Wednesday with gusts up to 40 mph possible both during the and into the overnight hours. Windy conditions will continue into the day on Thursday, and areas of blowing and drifting snow will be likely. Despite a few lingering snow showers possible on Friday, it appears as though quieter weather will be present in the region for next weekend.