Snow likely this week

An area of low pressure moving through the Prairies will try to lift a warm front across the region during the morning hours. It will be followed by a cold front later in the evening. A dusting of snow will be possible.

As the cold front passes through overnight, low pressure will begin to weaken, causing the front to slow down considerably to our southeast.

A new area of low pressure will develop in Kansas on Tuesday morning before tracking northeastward into the western Great Lakes region. This will likely produce a more widespread snow event late Monday night and into the day Tuesday before tapering off Tuesday night.

While the bulk of this snow still appears to remain to our southeast, new snowfall accumulations of around 3-6 inches will be possible in our region. Behind this system, cooler air will continue to move in, taking our highs into the lower 20s for Wednesday with single-digit lows being likely Wednesday night.