SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Snow likely this week

Single digits possible by mid-week

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
November 28, 2022 12:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

An area of low pressure moving through the Prairies will try to lift a warm front across the region during the morning hours. It will be followed by a cold front later in the evening. A dusting of snow will be possible.

As the cold front passes through overnight, low pressure will begin to weaken, causing the front to slow down considerably to our southeast.

A new area of low pressure will develop in Kansas on Tuesday morning before tracking northeastward into the western Great Lakes region. This will likely produce a more widespread snow event late Monday night and into the day Tuesday before tapering off Tuesday night.

While the bulk of this snow still appears to remain to our southeast, new snowfall accumulations of around 3-6 inches will be possible in our region. Behind this system, cooler air will continue to move in, taking our highs into the lower 20s for Wednesday with single-digit lows being likely Wednesday night.

Related Topics: WEATHER
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
What to read next
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Windy with periods of snow the next couple of days
Northwest winds will pick up Thursday with gusts into the mid-30s creating patchy blowing snow for the Northland.
December 22, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Weather Graphic.PNG
Weather
So long, Arctic air!
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the changing weather pattern at the end of December
December 21, 2022 11:53 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
winter storm
Weather
Winter storm with snow, high winds may linger into Christmas Eve
The Twin Ports is expected to see 2-4 inches and the South Shore snowbelt more than a foot.
December 21, 2022 08:40 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
120419.N.DNT.PLOWS.C05.jpg
Weather
What Duluthians need to know ahead of this week's storm
Follow the rules regarding parking and shoveling to avoid fines.
December 21, 2022 07:49 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports