Snow likely on Monday

A quick-moving area of low pressure will pass through our region early this morning, and in doing so it may bring a few snow showers and flurries. The cold front associated with this area of low pressure will likely move through early this evening, pushing our overnight lows tonight down into the single digits.

A second area of low pressure will likely move in on Monday, and this system will bring snow back for your day on Monday with minor snowfall accumulations possible. After the second system moves through, the frontal boundary attached to the low pressure will move into the central Plains. Here, a new area of low pressure will develop along it, and it appears likely that this will bring yet another round of snow late Wednesday and into Thursday. In the meantime, temperatures across the Duluth area will gradually drop, with highs going from the mid-20s on Monday to around 10° by Thursday. After what is developing into a possibly active weather week, next week weekend appears as though it will be quiet with temperatures slowly returning to highs in the 20s.