Snow likely for Sunday

An area of low pressure will move out of the central Plains later tonight and into the lower Midwest. Expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the morning hours in the Northland. Going into the afternoon, these clouds will give way to snow showers which will begin to move in during the late afternoon and into the evening hours. The snow may become steady for a bit during the overnight hours, and while not heavy, it may be enough to bring snowfall accumulations of around 3 to 6 inches into the area. Monday morning will start off with snow showers as the low pressure responsible for this precipitation passes to our south. Lingering snow showers will be possible Monday afternoon, and then a few flurries may linger during the early evening hours. In addition to the snow, breezy conditions will be likely Sunday night and into the day on Monday with gusts upwards of 40 mph likely Sunday night and Monday. The winds will begin to decrease Monday evening, though gusts up to 30 mph will still be possible for Tuesday.