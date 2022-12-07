Snow for Wednesday

Another wave of snow showers will move into our region early Wednesday morning, bringing additional accumulating snow into our region of around 1 to 3 inches. However, this system appears as though it will be tracking a bit further to the south than the system we had Tuesday, thereby bringing more snow into the areas that may have missed out on that snow. The snow will likely start early Wednesday morning and then continue steadily until the mid-afternoon hours before exiting our region. Otherwise; expect cloudy skies Wednesday with highs in the mid-teens and lows in the single digits for Wednesday night. Temperatures will rise back into the mid- to upper-20s on Thursday and then into the lower-30s by Friday and into the weekend. A few flurries will be possible in our region on Friday, and then another chance for snow showers will exist as we head toward the start of the following work week.