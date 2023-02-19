99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, February 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Snow expected Monday, followed by likely mid-week storm

Winter weather advisories are in effect for most of the area starting Sunday night through Monday.

snowmonday.png
A widespread area of 3-7 inches of snow is expected around the Northland. Winter weather advisories are in effect starting Sunday night through Monday.
Contributed / U.S. National Weather Service Duluth
By Staff reports
February 19, 2023 11:59 AM

DULUTH — Two rounds of snow and winter weather are anticipated to impact the Northland this week, according to a report from the National Weather Service in Duluth.

The first round will arrive early Monday morning with widespread amounts of 3-6 inches of snow across much of the Northland with 5-7 inches of snow predicted along the North Shore near Silver Bay. Winter weather advisories are in effect for most of the area starting Sunday night through Monday.

The weather service is also tracking a significant winter storm expected to bring significant snow and hazardous winter conditions to the upper Midwest Tuesday night through Thursday night.

Central Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin have the highest likelihood of seeing the highest snowfall totals with over 12 inches predicted for northwest Wisconsin. Over 6 inches of snow is currently predicted for the rest of the region. The timing, location of the heaviest snow and snow amounts could still change throughout the week.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
042420.N.DNT.EAB
Local
Duluth takes less aggressive stance against emerald ash borers, prepares to cut
Earlier plans to treat trees have been thwarted by the pest's rapid spread and a lack of resources.
February 19, 2023 09:26 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
storytellers present on stage
Local
Fond du Lac’s bilingual black-tie affair full of stories, Ojibwe culture
An inaugural storytelling gala merged Ojibwe legends with upscale fashion.
February 18, 2023 11:33 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Duluth Media Group News Brief stock photo.jpg
Local
Aircraft makes emergency landing on Big Lake
The pilot realized part of his landing gear broke off on takeoff.
February 18, 2023 06:19 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
021923.N.DNT.TABLES-01
Local
Duluth elementary school project aims to strengthen a sense of belonging, ownership
About a dozen Myers-Wilkins Elementary School 4th and 5th grade students built and painted picnic tables for their school’s garden.
February 18, 2023 05:44 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: In 1983, Duluth debated freeway extension
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
February 18, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
A squirrel water skiing behind a remote control boat
Local
Photos and video: Twiggy, trout among attractions at Duluth Sport Show
The 56th annual event at the DECC started Thursday and wraps up Sunday.
February 17, 2023 09:25 PM
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
Cloquet Forestry Center
Local
Still work to be done on Cloquet Forestry Center transfer
“The Cloquet Forestry Center land was taken from the Band and return of the land will help to restore the Band’s homeland,” Rita Karppinen, a Fond du Lac spokesperson, said last week.
February 17, 2023 06:15 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Matters of Record.jpg
Local
Marriage applications and divorces, January 2023
Marriage applications and divorces in St. Louis County.
February 17, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Cloquet High School
Local
Resources available to Cloquet High School students after classmate jumped from window
A student suffered non-life threatening injuries after jumping out of a second-story window before school started on Thursday, Feb. 16.
February 17, 2023 10:42 AM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Duluth Police Department on patrol
Local
'A big step forward': Duluth police stop data provides new insight for officers, activists
Officials hope the first-of-its-kind report will build trust in the community. But activists say accountability requires more than just transparency.
February 17, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Snow temperature and humidity impact snow melt rates
February 19, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Snow likely on Monday
February 19, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Tim Albertson
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Oversimplified, over-dramatized weather headlines can be misleading
February 18, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler