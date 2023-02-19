Snow expected Monday, followed by likely mid-week storm

DULUTH — Two rounds of snow and winter weather are anticipated to impact the Northland this week, according to a report from the National Weather Service in Duluth.

The first round will arrive early Monday morning with widespread amounts of 3-6 inches of snow across much of the Northland with 5-7 inches of snow predicted along the North Shore near Silver Bay. Winter weather advisories are in effect for most of the area starting Sunday night through Monday.

The weather service is also tracking a significant winter storm expected to bring significant snow and hazardous winter conditions to the upper Midwest Tuesday night through Thursday night.

Central Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin have the highest likelihood of seeing the highest snowfall totals with over 12 inches predicted for northwest Wisconsin. Over 6 inches of snow is currently predicted for the rest of the region. The timing, location of the heaviest snow and snow amounts could still change throughout the week.