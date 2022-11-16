2 feet of snow falls near Silver Bay

DULUTH — Snow continued to fall across parts of the Northland on Wednesday morning as a three-day snow event continued to add up, with two feet already fallen in parts of the Arrowhead region.

The heaviest snow totals came from the higher hills above Lake Superior's North Shore, including a report of 24 inches of snow since Monday at Lax Lake a few miles outside Silver Bay, 21 inches in Finland, 20 inches on the Gunflint Trail and 19.7 inches near Grand Marais.

The National Weather Service in Duluth posted a winter storm warning for Lake County's portion of the North Shore, where up to 8 additional inches were possible Wednesday, and a winter weather advisory for the Cook County's portion of the North Shore for another 1-3 inches of additional snow.

Light snow could continue into Thursday for much of the Northland before skies begin to clear and temperatures drop for the weekend.

Snowfall totals Monday-Wednesday

24 inches - Lax Lake near Silver Bay

21 inches - Finland

20 inches - West Bearskin Lake on the Gunflint Trail

19.7 inches - 10 miles northeast of Grand Marais

18.5 inches - Hovland

16.5 inches - Poplar Lake on the Gunflint Trail

15.9 inches - Five miles west of Grand Marais

9 inches - Lutsen

8.8 inches - Just north of Two Harbors

7.1 inches - National Weather Service in Duluth

6.7 inches - Rice Lake

5 inches - Cohasset, Proctor

4.6 inches - 10 miles north of Bayfield

4.5 inches - Buyck

3.8 inches - Cloquet

2.6 inches - Superior

This story was updated at 11:45 a.m. Nov. 16 with new snow totals. It was originally posted at 8:09 a.m. Nov. 16.