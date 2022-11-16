SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
2 feet of snow falls near Silver Bay

A winter storm warning was issued through Wednesday night for parts of the North Shore.

A road with trees on either side, all covered with snow
Snow falls on Minnesota Highway 61 north of Two Harbors on Wednesday.
Contributed / Lisa Malcomb
By John Myers
November 16, 2022 11:45 AM
DULUTH — Snow continued to fall across parts of the Northland on Wednesday morning as a three-day snow event continued to add up, with two feet already fallen in parts of the Arrowhead region.

The heaviest snow totals came from the higher hills above Lake Superior's North Shore, including a report of 24 inches of snow since Monday at Lax Lake a few miles outside Silver Bay, 21 inches in Finland, 20 inches on the Gunflint Trail and 19.7 inches near Grand Marais.

The National Weather Service in Duluth posted a winter storm warning for Lake County's portion of the North Shore, where up to 8 additional inches were possible Wednesday, and a winter weather advisory for the Cook County's portion of the North Shore for another 1-3 inches of additional snow.

Light snow could continue into Thursday for much of the Northland before skies begin to clear and temperatures drop for the weekend.

Snowfall totals Monday-Wednesday

  • 24 inches - Lax Lake near Silver Bay
  • 21 inches - Finland
  • 20 inches - West Bearskin Lake on the Gunflint Trail
  • 19.7 inches - 10 miles northeast of Grand Marais
  • 18.5 inches - Hovland
  • 16.5 inches - Poplar Lake on the Gunflint Trail
  • 15.9 inches - Five miles west of Grand Marais
  • 9 inches - Lutsen
  • 8.8 inches - Just north of Two Harbors
  • 7.1 inches - National Weather Service in Duluth
  • 6.7 inches - Rice Lake
  • 5 inches - Cohasset, Proctor
  • 4.6 inches - 10 miles north of Bayfield
  • 4.5 inches - Buyck
  • 3.8 inches - Cloquet
  • 2.6 inches - Superior

This story was updated at 11:45 a.m. Nov. 16 with new snow totals.  It was originally posted at 8:09 a.m. Nov. 16.

By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
