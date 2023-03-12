6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Snow continues this morning

Scattered snow showers this evening

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
March 12, 2023 12:01 AM

A near-steady to steady snow will continue across the Northland through the early morning hours. Afterwards, the area of low pressure responsible for the snow will begin to move away from the region. This will transition the steadier snow into intermittent snow showers during the remainder of the morning and early afternoon before transitioning to scattered snow showers by the late afternoon. Breezy conditions will continue today with winds gradually shifting from easterly early today, to northerly by the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies and a few flurries will be possible tonight and Monday. Otherwise; expect additional chances for snow by the end of the upcoming work week.

