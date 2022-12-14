Snow continues for Wednesday

An area of low pressure will move out of the central Plains and into the Sioux Falls, South Dakota, area Wednesday before moving into southern Minnesota on Wednesday night. This pressure is responsible for the snow in our region, which will likely continue Wednesday. While the snow will likely be steady during the morning hours, it may become more intermittent during the afternoon. Regardless, cloudy skies and breezy conditions will continue and snow showers will continue overnight. The upper level low associated with this system will be following behind, and resulting in another round of steady snow Thursday. Snow showers will be likely for Friday and possibly even into Saturday. In the meantime, high temperatures in our region will likely stay in the low to mid-30s through Thursday before dropping on Friday and over the weekend. Single-digit highs will be likely to start off the following workweek.