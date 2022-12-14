SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather
News reporting
Snow continues for Wednesday

Additional snow likely over the next few days

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
December 14, 2022 12:01 AM
An area of low pressure will move out of the central Plains and into the Sioux Falls, South Dakota, area Wednesday before moving into southern Minnesota on Wednesday night. This pressure is responsible for the snow in our region, which will likely continue Wednesday. While the snow will likely be steady during the morning hours, it may become more intermittent during the afternoon. Regardless, cloudy skies and breezy conditions will continue and snow showers will continue overnight. The upper level low associated with this system will be following behind, and resulting in another round of steady snow Thursday. Snow showers will be likely for Friday and possibly even into Saturday. In the meantime, high temperatures in our region will likely stay in the low to mid-30s through Thursday before dropping on Friday and over the weekend. Single-digit highs will be likely to start off the following workweek.

StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Windy with periods of snow the next couple of days
Northwest winds will pick up Thursday with gusts into the mid-30s creating patchy blowing snow for the Northland.
December 22, 2022 12:00 AM
By  Jared Piepenburg
Weather
So long, Arctic air!
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the changing weather pattern at the end of December
December 21, 2022 11:53 PM
By  John Wheeler
Weather
Winter storm with snow, high winds may linger into Christmas Eve
The Twin Ports is expected to see 2-4 inches and the South Shore snowbelt more than a foot.
December 21, 2022 08:40 PM
By  John Myers
Weather
What Duluthians need to know ahead of this week's storm
Follow the rules regarding parking and shoveling to avoid fines.
December 21, 2022 07:49 AM
By  Staff reports