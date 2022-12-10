Snow coming Saturday and next week
Accumulations Saturday will be around an inch
We are part of The Trust Project.
A quick-hitting snowfall Saturday will drop around an inch of snow. Localized spots may see up to 2 inches, but most of us will stay under that. Sunday's temperatures will warm up to above freezing, and it will be a similar story on Monday. However, Monday will be breezy out of the southwest. We are closely keeping an eye on a strong winter storm to impact the region next week. The storm will bring snow, wind and some mixed precipitation to the region. Stay tuned for more details as the storm gets closer.
Northwest winds will pick up Thursday with gusts into the mid-30s creating patchy blowing snow for the Northland.
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the changing weather pattern at the end of December
The Twin Ports is expected to see 2-4 inches and the South Shore snowbelt more than a foot.
Follow the rules regarding parking and shoveling to avoid fines.