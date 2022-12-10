Snow coming Saturday and next week

A quick-hitting snowfall Saturday will drop around an inch of snow. Localized spots may see up to 2 inches, but most of us will stay under that. Sunday's temperatures will warm up to above freezing, and it will be a similar story on Monday. However, Monday will be breezy out of the southwest. We are closely keeping an eye on a strong winter storm to impact the region next week. The storm will bring snow, wind and some mixed precipitation to the region. Stay tuned for more details as the storm gets closer.